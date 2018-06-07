Churches are trying to destabilise governments, says VHP

Weeks within his Delhi counterpart stirred up a debate, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao on Monday wrote a letter to churches saying that the Constitution is in danger and most people are living in insecurity

Representational picture

Amidst veiled criticism of the Modi government by two archbishops, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) accused churches in India of conspiring with the Vatican as "contract killers to destabilise elected governments" and prop up the "puppet" ones.

Weeks within his Delhi counterpart stirred up a debate, the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao on Monday wrote a letter to churches saying that the Constitution is in danger and most people are living in insecurity. Reacting sharply to these letters, VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said it is now clear that the "churches in India are in collusion with the Vatican and is trying to create an atmosphere of distrust against the present government."

"On the contrary, Constitution of India is in danger because of the attacking political stand of the church and its agenda of religious conversions," he alleged. "This is not the church's view-point, but a conspiracy to install governments which can run on the directions of the Vatican. Like the award-wapsi gang, the church too is acting like a contract killer to destabilise the elected governments," Jain claimed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever