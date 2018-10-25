Churchill Brothers get ready for I-League

football

The Goan giants have trained rigorously under the watchful eyes of their Romanian coach Petre Gigiu and are much better prepared for the upcoming challenges, feels CEO Valanka Alemao.

Representational picture

Two-time national league champions Churchill Brothers are ready to start afresh as they take on defending champions Minerva Punjab in their opening I-League encounter on Sunday.

The Goan giants have trained rigorously under the watchful eyes of their Romanian coach Petre Gigiu and are much better prepared for the upcoming challenges, feels CEO Valanka Alemao.

The team has undergone a major revamp with the inclusion of five foreigners from Uganda, Gambia, Bosnia, Lebanon and Trinidad and Tobago along with talented local boys mostly from the Dempo and Salgaocar.

"We are better prepared this time compared to last year with adequate time available for the selection of the players and the head coach. The boys have undergone rigorous fitness regimen and all are fit and looking forward for the tough journey ahead," CEO Valanka told reporters on Thursday.

They have already played a couple friendlies, losing to Pune FC in one and beating FC Goa in another.

"Our first match in the I-League is against Minerva and the start is always is going to be tricky. I am hoping we get the right start, which will boost the morale of the team," she said.

Romanian coach Gigiu is quite happy with the way his players performed in the training. It is a good squad with quality foreigners and are raring to go with the sole objective to regain the prestigious national title, which they have won twice in the past.

"The players have displaying excellent work during the training and feel great about themselves. They are highly motivated lot and once they click, there is no stopping back. But the element of luck also plays its role," stated Gigiu.

Churchill Alemao, the patron of the club said, "We have revamped the team and have retained some of the core players that played last year. We have good depth both in the attack as well as in defence with the midfield also ready to rise to the occasion.

"Striker Willis Deon Plaza of Trinidad and Tobago is our trump card," stated Churchill senior.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever