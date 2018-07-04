Search

Chuski! Janhvi Kapoor's blingy water bottle has an Instagram handle

Jul 04, 2018, 10:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Created by a teenaged fan, Chuski has over 1,102 followers

We've heard of actors having Instagram accounts for their pet dogs and cats but in a first, Janhvi Kapoor's water bottle has a handle @janhvispinkbottle and also a name, Chuski. Created by a teenaged fan, it has over 1,102 followers. The Instagram bio reads: "I'm the pretty bottle in Janhvi's hands welcome to my official page. I hydrate her for a living."

Recently, a fashion mag, wrote, "The internet's obsession with Janhvi Kapoor's water bottle is why we fear for the human race." Taken aback, the fan posted, "How did this just happen? The world gets to see my memes through a mag. I just made a fan account and it's a famous one now." Move over Taimur's sipper, Chuski is here.

 

@janhvikapoor your bottle is crying in college wow I love you I’m crying this made my day

A post shared by Chuski (@janhvispinkbottle) onJun 27, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

This one's interesting:

 

After today’s heartbreaking picture surfaced of @ishaan95 holding @janhvikapoor’s pink bottle, I’ve seen many of my friends in this fandom ask me, “pink bottle, what happened there? Why aren’t you with Janhvi anymore?” And today, I would like to give out my official statement. There is a love triangle going on between me, Janhvi and Ishaan. As much as I love Ishaan I still have to say that I belong to Janhvi and I would like to use the hashtag #JusticeForJanhvisPinkBottle because that’s the only way I can reunite with the love of my life. This video has been created by me to share what my heart is going through with all of my well wishers. I hope @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 and @khushi05k see this and realise that my love for all of them is very real and pure. Thank you â¤ï¸ Also most of the pictures in this were stollen from @janhviandkhushi

A post shared by Chuski (@janhvispinkbottle) onJun 21, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

And this:


