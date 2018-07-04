Chuski! Janhvi Kapoor's blingy water bottle has an Instagram handle

Created by a teenaged fan, Chuski has over 1,102 followers

We've heard of actors having Instagram accounts for their pet dogs and cats but in a first, Janhvi Kapoor's water bottle has a handle @janhvispinkbottle and also a name, Chuski. Created by a teenaged fan, it has over 1,102 followers. The Instagram bio reads: "I'm the pretty bottle in Janhvi's hands welcome to my official page. I hydrate her for a living."

Recently, a fashion mag, wrote, "The internet's obsession with Janhvi Kapoor's water bottle is why we fear for the human race." Taken aback, the fan posted, "How did this just happen? The world gets to see my memes through a mag. I just made a fan account and it's a famous one now." Move over Taimur's sipper, Chuski is here.

