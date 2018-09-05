Chutney-fied to perfection

food

We tried two unusual desi ice cream flavour innovations that will please the sweet and savoury buff in us. What's your pick?

The words "aal, limbu, mirchi" in a seafood joint could only indicate the ingredients that have gone into a chutney accompanying a surmai thali. But it's what follows the words that we spot on a tent card on our table at Chaitanya restaurant in Dadar that makes us save some tummy space to have a taste of our first aal, limbu, mirchi ice cream.

Let's admit it, lemon-flavoured ice cream is no novelty. And if you have savoured a scoop of Bachelorr's green chilli specialty after watching a match at the Wankhede, you know that Chaitanya isn't a pioneer here either. What does pique our interest is the addition of the ginger flavour, and the choice of serving the trio on one plate.

The order arrives, and we dig into the light tan-coloured ginger ice cream first. Its refreshing, slightly sharp flavour coats the palate with the surprisingly familiar taste of ginger. Next, we try the green chilli ice cream. The heat of the chillies encased in the chilled, sweet dessert is a strange mix of sensations, but a pleasant one. The lemon flavour, with its essence-y taste, is the least impressive. Unlike its traditional counterparts, this homemade palate cleanser of an ice cream proves to be the perfect way to end a heavy meal. Move over, mukhwas, you've got competition.

Time: 11 am to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 10.30 pm

At: 33, SK Bole Marg, Dadar West.

Call: 24372242

Cost: Rs 40 for a slab

