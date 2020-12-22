CIA challenge: How many differences can you find between the two pics?

United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently challenged its Twitter followers to a fun puzzle. The CIA has shared brain teasers and puzzles on social media in the past. From questions designed to test a user's analytical skills to their observation powers, these puzzles are a good way to keep your grey cells working.

This time, the CIA shared two illustrations that look the same at first glance and asked their followers to find all the differences between the two. The illustrations both feature picturesque red-roofed houses and trees against a dark sky. However, there are certain differences in both these pics and social media users were challenged to find them all.

"You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find," the CIA wrote while sharing the pics on Twitter last week. Take a look:

#TuesdayTrivia #HolidayEdition



You know how this works. Let us know how many differences you find. pic.twitter.com/Eeu4PUVu80 — CIA (@CIA) December 15, 2020

The tweet quickly garnered thousands of likes and responses from people trying their hand at CIA's challenge.

"I found 13 differences," wrote one Twitter user.

"I can neither confirm nor deny I find differences," another posted.

In September, the Central Intelligence Agency had challenge Twitterati to find 10 differences between two near-identical images. Twitter users took up the challenge and managed to find over 10 differences between the two pictures.

