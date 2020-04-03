Ciara met NFL star husband Russell Wilson 'thanks to multiple prayers'

American singer Ciara has revealed that it's not one, but many 'prayers' that helped her meet her God-fearing husband and National Football League (NFL) star Russell Wilson.

During a recent Instagram live session with friend La La Anthony, Ciara was asked about her conversations with God that led her and Wilson to meet.

Ciara replied: "The thing is like, people always say 'the prayer.' It's not one prayer, it's multiple prayers. Especially when you're going through a big transition in life. I was a single mom and that is something I never imagined. At that point, you're at a time in your life where you think about exactly where you are and where you want to go." Meanwhile, Wilson joined the chat and said that he got all the qualities he was looking for in a wife when he met Ciara.

