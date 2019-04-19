Ciara proud of 'hardest working' husband and NFL star Russell Wilson

other-sports

American singer Ciara recently celebrated her husband Russell Wilson being named the highest paid player in the National Football League (NFL) by posting a tribute for him on social media.



The Seattle Seahawks quarter-back agreed to a four-year, $140m (R971cr) extension recently which made him the highest paid football player in the NFL. Ciara said she was very proud of her husband. "I watch you put everything on the line every Sunday in pure amazement.

Your dedication, consistency, and commitment to the game never wavers. You're always the first person in, and the last person out. You're 1 of 1. The hardest working man I know! So proud of you baby! Giving God All the praise. #GoHawks," she wrote on Instagram. Ciara, 33, and Russell, 30, are married since 2016 and have a daughter, Sienna Princess, two.

Earlier, Ciara, who has Future Jr, four, with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, one, with National Football League (NFL) star Russell Wilson, has expressed her desire to have more kids besides other personal and professional goals she has in mind.

"It would be really cool to do tours with stadiums. And there's a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish ... hopefully, there will be more kids, for sure. Well, you know, I got time! I'm a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course," she told US website InsideNoVa.com.

She even credited Wilson for helping her become a better woman after marriage. "Oh, absolutely, I do feel that I'm a better woman because of him. Obviously, I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that's what marriage is about. You both make each other better."

