CIC to meet Mumbai players, staff individually on Ranji show

The Mumbai Ranji Trophy team are set to leave for Nagpur today for their do-or-die match against defending champions Vidarbha. Mumbai, languishing on 14th position in combined Elite Group 'A' and 'B' standings after claiming three points against Saurashtra in their last match, must win their forthcoming encounter with a bonus point to keep their hopes alive to qualifying for the knockout stage.

However, once the 41-time Ranji champions play their final game against Chhattisgarh (from January 7 to 10), the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will meet the players and support staff members individually to discuss the issues they faced during their Ranji campaign.

CIC members Raju Kulkarni and Kiran Mokashi along with the MCA's ad-hoc committee yesterday decided to meet team individuals before reviewing the season. "It's an attempt to understand their [team's] problems. It's like counseling. If you don't tell the doctor where the pain is, he won't be able to treat you properly," an MCA source said yesterday.

Thakur, Deshpande back in Mumbai squad

KEY pacers Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande, who were out due to injuries, have made a comeback to the Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy tie against reigning champions Vidarbha. The four-day game will be played from December 30 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium at Jamtha, Nagpur. In October this year, Thakur had sustained a groin injury on his Test debut against West Indies at Hyderabad after bowling just 10 balls. The right-arm pacer is out of action since then. Deshpande has been out of action for a month.

