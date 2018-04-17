CID officer critical after suicide bid inside agency's headquarters in Kolkata

Binay Bhattacharyya, a sub-inspector of CID'S Barasat section, allegedly shot himself inside a room of Bhawani Bhawan in Kolkata at around 11 am

A CID officer of West Bengal was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself using his service revolver inside the agency's headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday morning, a senior CID officer said. Binay Bhattacharyya, a sub-inspector of the agency's Barasat section, allegedly shot himself inside a room of Bhawani Bhawan at around 11 am.



Hearing the sound of firing, other CID officers rushed to the room and found him lying in a pool of blood with his service revolver in one hand, the officer said. He was taken to the SSKM Hospital where his condition was stated to be "very critical", hospital sources said. Bhattacharyya was probably depressed due to some problems in his personal life, the CID officer said.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates