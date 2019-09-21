CIDCO receives sanction for villages of NAINA project from Maharashtra government

CIDCO recently received sanction for the Development Plan of balance villages of the NAINA project area and the Preliminary Town Planning Scheme no. 1 from the Government of Maharashtra. The Development Plan was prepared,, submitted and sanctioned with minimum suggestions and objections.

The plan for the entire NAINA project, including IDP is now in place. Subsequent to the approval of the Interim Development Plan of 23 villages (admeasuring 37 kms) by the State Government on April 27, 2017, CIDCO had initiated the development of the infrastructure through Town Planning Schemes.

The first town planning scheme of 19.11 ha was declared by CIDCO on August 11, 2017. The draft approval for this scheme was received on September 22, 2018, which enabled deemed handing over of lands under the roads to CIDCO for infrastructure development. The Corporation has already awarded the contract for execution of the roads within TPS 1. Following the sanction from the State Government for the preliminary scheme, CIDCO will be in a position to handover final plots to all the participating landowners for development.

As a result, the land under amenities, open spaces, EWS housing, Growth Centre and public utilities shall now open up for development of its intended use. The scheme of land pooling and reconstitution is first of its kind undertaken after a gap of three decades in Maharashtra, and CIDCO is a pioneer for taking the scheme to its logical end in record break time.

CIDCO is already working on six more town planning schemes total admeasuring about 1700 ha, which constitutes 7o percent of the developable area of the sanctioned development of 23 villages. CIDCO envisages a total of eleven town planning schemes to implement the IDP and development of physical and social infrastructure. The remaining four schemes shall be launched by December 2019. The implementation of the sanctioned development plan through land pooling and reconstitution will ensure planned urban development, making it a win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

