Cigarette recipe anyone? Sunil Grover shares it on World No-Tobacco Day

Sunil Grover has shared the recipe to make cigarettes as a part of his initiative to deliver a strong message against cancer. The recipe is actually a sarcastic dig by the actor-comedian against the harmful effects of tobacco on our health.

"Ek nayi type ki recipe try ki hai during lockdown (I have tried a new type of recipe during lockdown). The facts in this video are so hard - hitting that it forces me to think and rethink for myself also! #RecipeRethink #LiveTobaccoFree #CancerAwareness #TwoStepsAheadOfCancer," tweeted Sunil Grover.

In the video, the comedian-actor can be seen making cigarettes by using ingredients like cadmium, acetone (from nail polish), candle wax, ammonia (from a bottle of toilet cleaner), arsenic (poison) and nicotine (from a bottle of insecticide).

In the video, Sunil says: "Dekhne mein itni cool lagti hain, pata nahi chalta iske andar itne hanikarak chemicals use hote hain. Jise pata chal gaya woh toh isse dur hi rahega na? Toh Indian Cancer Society ki baat maniye, cigarette tambaku se dur rahiye aur cancer se do kadam aage (It appears so cool that one doesn't realise so many harmful chemicals are used to prepare it. But ones who get to know would stay away from this, right? Pay attention to what Indian Cancer Society has to say, stay away from cigarettes and tobacco, and stay two steps ahead of cancer)."

This World No Tobacco Day, let us all pledge to stay away from smoking and share our voice to help spread nationwide awareness to stop the tobacco menace. The campaign is an initiative by Voot in collaboration with Indian Cancer Society.

