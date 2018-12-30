CIL's Northeastern Coalfields general manager: We don't have the mining map

national

Surveyors and mining technical experts of Coal India Limited (CIL) began surveying the site before pumping out lakhs of gallons of water from the 370-feet coal pit

A 15-member team of Indian Navy divers and 21 firefighters from Odisha arrived in Meghalaya's Ksan village on Saturday to assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to rescue 15 miners trapped inside a flooded illegal coal pit for over two weeks now.

The biggest challenge for the rescuers was the non-availability of the mining map or blue print. "We don't have the mining map. This is going to be tough," general manager of CIL's Northeastern Coalfields J Borah said.

