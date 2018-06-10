Cindy Crawford sells her Malibu beach house

The place is located on three park-like acres and comes with a tennis court, fire pit, pool, spa, panoramic views of the ocean and a path to the beach

Cindy Crawford

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber sold their private and secluded Malibu home for USD 45 million. The 5,254 sq ft, 4-bed, 6-bathroom house was sold at $5 million less than their asking price, reports tmz.com.

The place is located on three park-like acres and comes with a tennis court, fire pit, pool, spa, panoramic views of the ocean and a path to the beach. The home, built in 1944, was renovated by the celeb couple to form a one-of-a-kind beach compound. Crawford and Gerber are big players in the real estate game lately. They plunked down nearly $12 million for a baller Beverly Hills home in last September.

