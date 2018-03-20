Cindy is the mother of two teenagers who are going through a hard time, says Christiana Hendricks

In her portrayal of Cindy, Christiana Hendricks who plays the character of a caring mother desperately trying to bridge the parent-teenager divide

The Strangers: Prey at The Night, one of the most anticipated movie of the year, is all set to panic the audience with their unsuspected horror on 23rd March, 2018 at PVR Pictures. In this film, we will see that the three eerily disguised assailants emerge from the darkness to indiscriminately terrorize unsuspecting, innocent individuals going about their business.

In her portrayal of Cindy, Christiana Hendricks who plays the character of a caring mother desperately trying to bridge the parent-teenager divide. "She's a loving mother who's trying to do the best for her daughter and son in any way she can. And sometimes she just doesn't know what to do; but, she is willing to do whatever it takes to help her kids" recalls Hendricks.

James Harris, the producer of the film states that "With this film, we, again, wanted the audience to care about the characters upfront because if they are not invested in the characters, then they don't care if these characters die, and that's an important element to heightening the suspense and experiencing the fear." Don't forget to watch the story of a caring mother with a pinch of horror on 23rd March, 2018 in the cinemas near you.

