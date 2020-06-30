Circa 2008: When Kartik Aaryan jumped barricades to take a picture with Sagarika Ghatge

It's the season of throwback and unseen pictures and videos since Bollywood celebrities haven't begun shooting for their films or started visiting gyms as actively as they did before. Kartik Aaryan, who was already entertaining his fans with his goofy pictures and videos on Instagram, and also interacting with the survivors of the Coronavirus pandemic through his show, Koki Poochega, has now shared another throwback photo.

This fan-boy moment is from the year 2008 when Aaryan bumped into Preeti Sabharwal from Chak De! India Yes, we are talking about Sagarika Ghatge. Taking to his Twitter, this is what the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote- "2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge n also told her "Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna" @iamsrk sir did she convey ?" (sic)

Have a look right here:

2008 Mumbai Marathon!! I jumped barricades to take a pic with Preeti Sabharwal #sagarikaghatge n also told her "Shah Rukh Khan ko mera Hi bolna"@iamsrk sir did she convey ? ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Ns2QIDpWXv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 29, 2020

The first comment was absolutely apt, this is what one user wrote- "Sir, it's great to see you achieving your dreams. Any advise to youngsters on how to achieve dreams?" (sic) Another user wrote- "So sweet memory is this , so cute..." (sic)

Kartik Aaryan began his career in the world of movies with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and became a star. With the sequel to this comedy and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he became a bonafide star. He then delivered two more successful films- Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. He is now gearing up for Dostana 2, a film with Om Raut that will be made in 3D, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

