CISCE results 2020: In Maharashtra, 23,319 clear ICSE exam and 3,104 pass in ISC exam

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 results today.

CISCE Results 2020: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Out, Check Here

In Maharashtra, out of 23,336 students who appeared for the ICSE exam, 23,319 have passed; while in ISC, of the 3,150 students who appeared for the exam, 3,104 have passed.

“This year has been exceptionally difficult for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the multiple national and state lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems. Despite all odds, CISCE successfully completed the evaluation of ICSE & ISC year 2020 examination answer scripts,” stated the release issued by the Council.

In India and abroad, 2,07,902 students had appeared for ICSE, of which 2,06,525 have passed. For ISC, 88,409 students were registered, of which 85,611 have passed the exam.

Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of CISCE, in his message to the students said, “At this point, I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations. Your patience and perseverance are to be admired.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news