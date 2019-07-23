CISF arrest foreign passenger for showing 'edited itinerary' at Delhi airport

crime

During the investigation, it was revealed that she had gained access into the terminal building after showing an edited itinerary

On Tuesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a female foreign national after she entered the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by showing an edited itinerary. The foreigner lady passenger was intercepted by the CISF duty personnel of IGI airport after she was found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of IGI airport Terminal-3.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that she had gained access into the terminal building after showing an edited itinerary. She has been handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action. An FIR has been registered. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

In a similar incident, a Zimbabwean woman has been nabbed by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth Rs 21 lakh, a senior official said. The woman, Nastor Farirai Ziso, 34, was on her way to Ndola in Zambia via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday night, when she was arrested by the CISF at Delhi airport.

The Zimbabwean woman was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a search of her baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8 kg. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said, adding that the cache is valued at about Rs 21 lakh.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics authority, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for registration of a criminal case and a detailed probe against her.

