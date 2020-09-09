CISF nabs passenger in possession of 5 kg marijuana at Cochin airport

The accused was supposed to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia flight

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday arrested a passenger for allegedly carrying contraband substance (Marijuana) from Kerala's Cochin Airport. Later, the accused was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials.

Vigilant #CISF personnel nabbed a passenger namely, Sajeer Ahmed carrying Marijuana (Ganja) weighing about 05 kg, concealed inside clothing in his baggage @ Cochin Airport. Passenger handed over to NCB officials. pic.twitter.com/WDX7KHNS4c — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 8, 2020

The passenger, identified as Sajeer Ahmed (36), a resident of Kerala's Thrissur district, was supposed to travel to Sharjah by Air Arabia flight. He was found in possession of 5 kg of narcotics substance. The accused was nabbed during the pre-embarkation security check through the X-BIS machine at the security hold area at international terminal of Cochin Airport.

CISF personnel noticed the suspicious material inside a bag during checking. The passenger was asked to open the bag from which four packets wrapped with brown tape weighing approximately 5 kg were found.

The said material was checked through the ETD (Explosive Trace Detector), which confirmed it as a narcotics substance. After informing senior officials, the passenger along-with the recovered Marijuana was handed over to the NCB officials for further action in the matter.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news