CISF takes over security of Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday deployed its 350th unit at Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. CISF took over the security of Statue of Unity and will guard it round the clock with an initial strength of 272 personnel.

"This unit is headed by Deputy Commandant rank officer. With this induction, total units under CISF security cover has risen to 350 as on date," CISF said.

Due to the importance and prominence of the Statue of Unity, it is under constant threat from anti-social elements as it is susceptible to damage to sculpture from terrorist activities. The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the Statue of Unity, CISF said.

The Statue of Unity is a testimonial to the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister and a role model of unity and statesmanship. Mirroring the political stature of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, it is the tallest statue in the world with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) located in front of Sardar Sarovar Dam, a splendidly scenic location.

This colossal statue stands on the isle of Sadhu-Bet in River Narmada at Kevadia, Gujarat, with the majestic Vindhyachal and Satpura Mountain Ranges in the backdrop. The campus of Statue of Unity is spread in 23 acres of land with 7 operational gates and one emergency exit gate.

The statue is fast becoming one of the country's top tourist attractions which aim to inspire the generations about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision on unity, nationalism, inclusive growth and good governance.

