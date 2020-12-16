Citizens, corporators must fight COVID together

The BMC is working to control COVID-19 in Mumbai and we do see success on certain fronts. Yet, officials remain concerned about the T ward, which is Mulund, where the growth rate of cases is highest.

This ward has witnessed crowding at markets on the RRT Road and Subhash Road. Crowds have also been seen at Chindhi Market, where old clothes are up for sale thrice a week.

There are a couple of concerned citizens voicing fears in a report in this paper.

These residents have stated quite rightly that it is now up to citizens to exercise all precautions and put masks at the top of the pyramid if they are to arrest the worrying graph.

We hear residents themselves saying that they have seen impossible crowding at markets. People across ages gather in groups and talk without masks — an invitation for trouble.

Let each ward's citizens take it upon themselves to make numbers dip. Within the city, it would be helpful if wards have a healthy competition where they try to beat the virus.

It would be good to have that kind of spirit, with residents aided by their corporators, doing everything they can to ensure that they have a ward that is not a reason for concern, but for pride and solace for officials.

It is heartening to see the citizenry actually acknowledge that the onus is on them too to ensure there is a downward trend in cases. This paper has consistently stated that people need to work shoulder to shoulder with local leaders against COVID-19 and in other battles, too, across the city. With that attitude, we are on to a win-win situation. Let the T ward go from troublesome to terrific.

