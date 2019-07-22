Citizens plant flowering plants at Thane station to beautify premises

national

Group of nature lovers places pots of flowering plants across the station to fight pollution and beautify premises the green way

Thane station in the process of a revamp

Thane residents have decided to take swachch to the next level by also beautifying their railway station. A group of citizens — Care For Nature foundation — last month began planting flowering plants across Thane station. They also visit the station every Sunday to ensure the maintenance of these plants.

Thane is a city full of rich biodiversity, natural resources, history and culture. Its railway station certainly needs to reflect all this, the group believes and hence decided to take this step. "Thane station is the oldest railway station in India. Approximately 6.5 lakh commuters use it daily apart from outstation trains passing by.



Thane station director Rajendrakumar Verma along with other officials inaugurating the new, green station premises

The amount of pollution here is thus high. Plantation of green air-purifying plants and fragrant flowering plants will provide a breather," said Ulhas Karle, a member of Care for Nature foundation that is spearheading the initiative along with Thane railway authorities.

Sachin Temkar, vice-president of the group said that more than 100 plants had been planted so far at its entrance points and along some platforms. "These will not be hurdles for commuters though," he assured.

The railway authorities too welcomed the move. "It is always better to use natural resources to purify the air instead of using artificial fresheners etc. Our station team guided these people over the possible locations for the plants," said Rajendrakumar Verma, station director, Thane railway station.

