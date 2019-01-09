Citizens should be forewarned about infra repairs

opinion

A part of Bandra Railway station bridge was shut down for some much-needed rebuilding over the weekend. The overnight development though had commuters confused and inconvenienced. Several commuters complained saying that teams from the Railway Protection Force and others could have been deployed to monitor crowd movement, a prominent report in this paper stated.

We saw considerable crowds on the staircase, even though it was a weekend and of course, this crowd doubles on weekdays, especially at peak hours. There is merit in putting out advance information about work, so that people are not caught unawares. Even though the information may not have too much detail, it should give an outline and warn commuters that this particular piece of infra will be out of bounds in the coming days.

In this way, people can plan their commute; some may even have the option of avoiding the station during peak hours. These measures can help defuse a potentially tense situation, where tempers are on short fuse and people are on edge as their options to access the train get more difficult and precious minutes are lost.

One can only hope that things do not get out of hand and there are a few more police personnel deployed at the site who can resort to some quick crowd-control measures.

It is also up to people to maintain as much discipline as they can while much needed repairs are on. It may be unrealistic to expect an ideal situation given what our stations are during rush hour, but it is surely not too much to expect that there must be regard for human life. We have seen a mammoth Elphinstone tragedy in 2017 and we should have taken away some hard lessons from that. Patience, decorum and orderly movement are key in these challenging times. Mumbai, we know you can live up to this.

