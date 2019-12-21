Search

Citizenship Amendment Act: Parineeti Chopra pays the price for a tweet

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 11:45 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra posted a tweet against the Citizenship Amendment Act and was dropped as the face of Haryana's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

Parineeti Chopra has been dropped as the face of Haryana's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. Apparently, this was a result of her tweet against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She had written, "If this is what's gonna happen every time citizens expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should not call our country a democracy. Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? Barbaric (sic)."

In related news, actor Sushant Singh, too, was reportedly removed from the reality TV crime series Savdhaan India, which he was hosting on Star Bharat. This happened a day after Sushant took part in an anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended." A Twitter user asked him: "The price you pay for speaking the truth?" To his, Sushant replied: "A very small price my friend. Otherwise, how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

