Citizenship Amendment Act: Parineeti Chopra pays the price for a tweet

Parineeti Chopra has been dropped as the face of Haryana's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign. Apparently, this was a result of her tweet against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She had written, "If this is what's gonna happen every time citizens expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should not call our country a democracy. Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? Barbaric (sic)."

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

In related news, actor Sushant Singh, too, was reportedly removed from the reality TV crime series Savdhaan India, which he was hosting on Star Bharat. This happened a day after Sushant took part in an anti-CAA protest rally in Mumbai.

Sushant had tweeted: "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended." A Twitter user asked him: "The price you pay for speaking the truth?" To his, Sushant replied: "A very small price my friend. Otherwise, how will you face Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru?"

