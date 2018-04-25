City boy Mudit shines in US collegiate TT

Dani, part of a team that also featured US Olympian Yijun Feng and US national team member Adar Alguetti, won two crucial games that carried his team into the final, a media release said today



Mumbai's Mudit Dani put up a stellar performance to help New York University win the 2018 iSET College National Table Tennis Championships in Texas. Dani, part of a team that also featured US Olympian Yijun Feng and US national team member Adar Alguetti, won two crucial games that carried his team into the final, a media release said today.

Dani played his first match against University of Berkley and comfortably beat Jordan Yee to take his team into the last four. In the semifinals, New York took on the University of Mississippi, the 2015 champions who have won 13 of the last 14 editions. Yijun Feng won his opening singles but Adar Alguetti lost to Xiang He.

With the score tied 1-1, the Indian paddler overcame tough rival Weiheng Liu in a thriller. It proved to be the turning point as NYU"s doubles" pair clinched the decider, after they lost the women"s singles.

The New York varsity then rode on the momentum to beat top-seeded Texas Wesleyan 3-2 in the final to clinch the championship, the release added.

