'City competing with hill stations': Twitter reacts as temperature dips to 15 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly Thursday morning as temperatures dipped to 15.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meterological department (IMD) said while Colaba recorded a temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, IMD had said that temperature was expected to gradually drop in northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, around January 16-17.

"Conditions likely to prevail till Friday," KS Hoslikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD said in a tweet. .

While Hoslikar said it was raining in most parts of Delhi, people took to Twitter to share their morning mood.

Took auto rickshaw and can feel the chill in the air of Mumbai #mumbai #Weather though it’s pleasant but should have taken a light jacket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Nagmani Sinha (@Sinha_Nagmani) January 16, 2020

Weather wise, #mumbai is competing with hill stations I guess. — The Good Bishop (@bhavnesh123) January 16, 2020

What weather in Mumbai! Two songs that spring to mind, courtesy their brilliant mood music, are:

1. Mausam Pyar Ka Rang Badalta Rahe.. even though that was picturised in the rain and mist of Lonavala

2. Phir Se Aiyo Badra Bidesi, for the overcast look and cloud-topped peaks. — Pancham Paagals (@PanchamPaagals) January 16, 2020

It's 9 in the morning and it still feels like winter. What the hell Mumbai weather — Rohan (@TheFookFace) January 16, 2020

