'City competing with hill stations': Twitter reacts as temperature dips to 15 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 10:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

An IMD official said similar conditions are likely to prevail till Friday.

(File photo/Pradeep Dhivar)
Mumbaikars woke up to a chilly Thursday morning as temperatures dipped to 15.4 degrees Celsius.

The India Meterological department (IMD) said while Colaba recorded a temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, the Santacruz weather station recorded a temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, IMD had said that temperature was expected to gradually drop in northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, around January 16-17.

"Conditions likely to prevail till Friday," KS Hoslikar, deputy director general (western region), IMD said in a tweet. .

While Hoslikar said it was raining in most parts of Delhi, people took to Twitter to share their morning mood. 

