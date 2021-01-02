City conducted 23.70 lakh tests last year, 16,000 on Friday

After recording more than 700 cases over the past two days, Mumbai saw a slight dip on Friday. While 16,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted, the city saw 631 new infections. At the same time, the state recorded 3,524 cases and 59 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Till now, the city has conducted about 23,70,594 lakh tests for detection of Coronavirus, of which 50 per cent were carried out between October and December. About 11,29,869 RT-PCR and antigen tests were carried out till September. Till now the city has reported a total of 2.94 lakh cases and its cumulative test positivity rate is slightly over 10 per cent.

A total of 628 patients recovered in the city on Friday and currently it has 8,005 active patients. Out of the nine deaths reported in the city over the past 24 hours, seven patients had co-morbidities, two of them were between 40 and 60 years of age and seven were above 60 years of age. Currently, the doubling rate of the city is 365 days.

The state reported 3,524 COVID-19 patients, out of which 1,141 were from the MMR including Mumbai. Navi Mumbai reported a total of 109 cases and Thane about 99. Nagpur recorded 640 cases and 17 deaths while Pune saw 724 patients and six deaths.

The cumulative number of cases in the state stands at 19.32 lakh and the current recovery rate is 94.7 per cent. A total of 4,279 patients recovered on Thursday, while the state has 52,000 active patients.

