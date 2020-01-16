City girl Diya Chitale bags TT gold

City paddler Diya Chitale emerged the U-17 girls singles champion at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Tuesday. Chitale, a junior and youth national champ, also bagged her second medal of the day, claiming the bronze in the girls doubles, alongside partner Swastika Ghosh.

In an all-Maharashtra singles final, Chitale produced a stunning show to beat Ghosh 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 13-11 in a seven-set thriller. Interestingly, Chitale, who became first paddler from Maharashtra to win a double crown in the youth and junior nationals last month, had settled for the silver medal the last time.

Maharashtra finished as the overall champions in table tennis, riding on their rich haul of two gold, four silver and one bronze.

