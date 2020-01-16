Search

City girl Diya Chitale bags TT gold

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 11:16 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

In an all-Maharashtra singles final, Chitale produced a stunning show to beat Ghosh 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 13-11 in a seven-set thriller

Diya Chitale with her U-17 gold medal in Guwahati recently
Diya Chitale with her U-17 gold medal in Guwahati recently

City paddler Diya Chitale emerged the U-17 girls singles champion at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Tuesday. Chitale, a junior and youth national champ, also bagged her second medal of the day, claiming the bronze in the girls doubles, alongside partner Swastika Ghosh.

In an all-Maharashtra singles final, Chitale produced a stunning show to beat Ghosh 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11, 13-11 in a seven-set thriller. Interestingly, Chitale, who became first paddler from Maharashtra to win a double crown in the youth and junior nationals last month, had settled for the silver medal the last time.

Maharashtra finished as the overall champions in table tennis, riding on their rich haul of two gold, four silver and one bronze.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING STORY
Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse

Man convicted for 'feeling up' actor; court slams 'sleeping' excuse