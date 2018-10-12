City girl Jemimah ready for her first cricket World Cup

cricket

It's my first World Cup and it's more of a mental preparation, says Jemimah

Jemimah Rodrigues receives the SJAM 2018 Woman Cricketer of the Year award from former Mumbai cricket stalwart Padmakar Shivalkar during an event at CCI yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Teenage cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is all geared up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in November and says it's all about mental preparation. "Now I am preparing for the World Cup and I am preparing with the boys at the MIG [Club].

It's my first World Cup and it's more of a mental preparation. I am also practising at BKC with the senior women's Mumbai team," Jemimah said at the Sports Journalists's Association of Mumbai annual awards function at the Cricket Club of India yesterday.

The right-handed batswoman was impressive in the series in Sri Lanka and is a regular in the Indian team. Jemimah also recalled how her seniors, veteran Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur gelled with her after she first entered the dressing room when she was nervous.

She also recalled the interaction she had with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai before she embarked on the tour to South Africa earlier this year. The Indian Women's team under their coach Ramesh Powar are expected to train in Mumbai.

Apart from Jemimah, several other sports persons who made a mark were presented awards by illustrious personalities like veteran spin bowler Padmakar Shivalkar, former Olympian M M Somaya, cuiest Yasin Merchant and AFI President Adille Sumariwalla. Among the other winners was rifle-shooter Tejaswini Sawant, who also spoke about her ongoing preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers.

