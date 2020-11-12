City markets must see yr-long traffic discipline steps

Despite the COVID-19 threat, Diwali shoppers have made a beeline for Crawford Market. In an attempt to ease jams in the already busy area, the traffic police have taken some measures.

These include separate lanes for pick-ups and drops, specific times for transporting goods and three fixed places for pedestrians. In addition, if a vehicle has to pick-up or drop someone in the area, it cannot stop for more than 30 seconds.

Reports have also detailed how barricades have been set up all over to prevent traffic jams. Handcarts and freight vehicles have been given specific times to operate. There is a great uptick in the number of officers patrolling and on duty in the area. Towing vans will also be stationed to warn people and take action when necessary.

Other market areas are also on the radar. While this action is welcome and necessary amid COVID-19, it is evident that our markets, wherever they may be, and Crawford

Market, SoBo's jewel in the shopping crown, need special attention.

Crawford market is so challenging even during no festivals. Pedestrians and hawkers spillover on roads. Mad honking breaches all decibel limits. Vehicles pass inches from pedestrians. Narrow lanes cross-crossing through the market are impossibly clogged and urgently need traffic discipline. There are people, vehicles, handcarts, hawkers and general mayhem everywhere. We hope this is the start of a sweeping general clean up of the area, a complete and visionary overhaul, not just restricted to the current times.

The Dadar market, the area near Plaza cinema, and the several lanes nearby need similar regulations and planning for discipline. Citizens cannot forget their role in all this. If they play rule-breakers, then they cannot afford to complain about the state of our roads.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news