Civic bodies must expedite building repair permits

With monsoon around the corner, several old, Mumbai buildings are extremely vulnerable and need urgent attention.

A report in this paper detailed how some buildings are particularly precarious during the upcoming season. One needs only to go back and check numerous reports about building collapses, wall collapses, portions of structures caving in and resulting in grave injuries and in certain cases, fatalities, to truly comprehend the magnitude of the problem. It is good that some buildings have got permission to go ahead with repairs. Others are still waiting, but authorities must realise that the clock is ticking and there is barely a month to go before the rains come into Mumbai.

There is also the fact that this is Coronavirus time, so most migrants who work as labourers may have left for their homes. Building committees may find it very difficult to get workers for repairs at all. Or, they may get them at higher rates or even take a very long time in finding them.

All these factors make a difficult situation even worse than it is. Repairs must go ahead, but with all precautions — they must be given food and a safe place to live within the building premises or at a spot very close to it. They will have to be monitored for any health problems. Sanitisers must be provided, masks are non-negotiable and regular checks advised as they may come in contact with others will procuring material for repairs. One has to ensure that as many safeguards as possible are taken while work is on. Applications for permissions from buildings in urgent need of repairs must be expedited with a quick decision while weighing the pros and cons. Coronavirus or repairs, the accent must be on safety.

