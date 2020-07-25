Civic body seals flats with metal sheet, removes after receiving flak online

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received flak on social media for installing metal sheets outside the doors of two flats in an apartment complex in Bengaluru that were later removed after its pictures went viral. According to the Indian Express, the flats were sealed after a house help in one of the flats was tested positive for coronavirus.

The incident came to light after another resident in the apartment complex posted pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.

Satish Sangameswaran, a resident of the building, tweeted, “BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM ? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently.”

BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, @BBMPCOMM ? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently. pic.twitter.com/pCDMn5Pefl — Satish Sangameswaran (@satishs) July 23, 2020

The resident said that the barrier would also pose a hindrance to the emergency response team in providing groceries and supply of other essential items for the families. “They are bulk ordering to minimise delivery contact, this makes it impossible to pass on big packages of essentials,” Sangameshwaran was quoted as saying.

Purna Bhasin, the resident whose flat on the fifth floor of the apartment was sealed by the civic body after her domestic help tested positive, called the measure 'totally ridiculous'.

She said that her domestic help developed fever on July 7 and was using tele-medicine aid. She developed COVID-19 symptoms on July 15. "Following this, her (domestic help) samples were taken after which she tested positive for coronavirus on July 18. However, we have not stepped out of our apartment since then, strictly following all guidelines. Such action by the BBMP was totally uncalled for," Bhasin was quoted as saying.

After the pictures of the sealed flat were shared Twitter and were circulated on social media, the BBMP received flak, following which they removed the metal sheet.

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad took to Twitter to call the act as 'the over-enthusiasm of the local staff', and apologised saying that the civic body was committed in addressing any issues that may result in stigma. “We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe,” he tweeted.

BBMP East Zone co-ordinator Manoj Kumar Meena said an internal enquiry has been ordered of which a notice will be served to the contractor and officials in charge. “Closing the door of an apartment is never our way of containment. Access to the apartment is restricted and others in the same place of residence are asked to be under strict home quarantine. The Joint Commissioner will serve a notice to the concerned people behind this at the earliest,” he was quoted as saying.

