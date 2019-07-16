Civic body to impose water cuts in Nagpur from Wednesday

national

The city will not get water supply on July 17, 19 and 21 this week as part of the civic scheme to conserve water

Representational image

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to impose water cuts from Wednesday due to deficient rainfall in the region, BJP corporator, Sandip Joshi and ruling party leader in the NMC stated. He stated the city will not get water supply on July 17, 19 and 21 as part of the civic scheme to conserve water.

"Nagpur has had deficit rainfall till July 15 and there is no forecast of rain till July 23. The water level in reservoirs supplying drinking water to Nagpur has gone down. We have stock for just 13 days," Joshi stated. He also claimed Nagpur which is Vidarbha's largest city, had not imposed water cuts in the summer, unlike Akola and Pune, but the situation now warranted such an act, adding that the situation will be reviewed next Monday. As per India Meteorological Department data, Nagpur, since June 1, has received 215 mm of rainfall which is a departure of 135 mm from normal.

Mumbai has received light showers of rain in the last 24 hours. Colaba and Santacruz observatories have recorded 3 mm rainfall. According to private news agency Skymet, there is no possibility of heavy rains in Mumbai in the next one week. However, light rains are expected to continue. There may also be a slight increase in temperature in a few areas. Skymet added that northern parts of the city will get to see light rains while South Mumbai may observe moderate spells of rains and thundershowers. The reason behind this is the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the northeastern parts of the Arabian Sea and adjoining parts of Gujarat.

Skymet also said that the Break Monsoon period has begun and rains across the country are going to fizzle out. Due to weakening weather activity across the country there may be a further shortfall in rainfall amounts. They also added that generally break monsoon conditions are seen in August. It is quite rare to occur in July.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates