Civic chief, Ajoy Mehta instructs BMC to recycle dry waste at source

To ensure that dry waste, which comprises a large volume of plastic, is processed effectively, civic chief Ajoy Mehta has asked officials of the Solid Waste Management department to come up with a standard dry waste segregation model, which can be replicated across all wards. While there are just 16 centres in the city and 21 still on paper, the BMC wants to develop a standard model, so that dry waste is either processed on site or is distributed to the authorised recyclers.

While there were issues over improper segregation and dry waste reaching the overfilled dumping grounds, the civic body wants to look at options to process waste at the segregation centres.

In a review meeting with all the heads of departments and assistant municipal commissioners on Saturday, Mehta suggested installing equipment that can process this dry waste. The equipment is likely to include plastic pressers for wrapping and shredders for cutting bottles into pieces, and glass cutters. Civic sources also said that they are looking at an option to appoint consultants who can design the standard model for an ideal segregation centre. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner (SWM), confirmed this.

Mehta has also instructed officials to follow up the legal cases against societies facing action for not processing waste at source. BMC had issued notices to all bulk generators with waste of over 100 kg per day, to start treating waste in their locality.

