Civil servants defy protocol, join Hong Kong protests

international

"As civil servants, if we don't stand up, that means we are disloyal," said KH Wu, a retiree who worked for the government's Census Department for 40 years. "Our loyalties are not to a particular government, but to the people."

Hong kong: Hong Kong civil servants and supporters crowded into a public park on Friday to join a pro-democracy movement that China's top diplomat accused Western nations of provoking. Several thousand joined the rally for government workers in solidarity with protesters who have called for greater rights and government accountability over the past two months.

As rain hit the umbrella-ready crowd, attendees dispersed willingly, avoiding the police clashes that have increasingly beleaguered demonstrations. "As civil servants, if we don't stand up, that means we are disloyal," said KH Wu, a retiree who worked for the government's Census Department for 40 years. "Our loyalties are not to a particular government, but to the people."

Wu attended the rally with his wife, also a civil servant. He said this was the first time he participated in a rally in which he openly shared his status as a former government worker. He said he did so because he feels "there's nothing to be afraid of." "Right now the Hong Kong government is blindly leading the people," Wu said. "They disregard the needs of the population. With Hong Kong like this right now, you have to rid yourself of all fear." Officials had warned civil servants ahead of the rally they could be disciplined if they showed partiality or criticized special officials and polices.

The increased risk was written into posters about the event, which cautioned participants against calling for the resignation of government officials, expressing anything related to Hong Kong independence and accepting donations. More protests are planned for this weekend, fed by anger over the government's refusal to communicate, violent tactics used by police—along with accusations those tactics were in coordination with organised crime figures.

44

No. of protestors arrested on rioting charges this week

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates