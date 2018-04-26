Civilian injured as militants attack CRPF patrol in Jammu and Kashmir
Militants in a car fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in Lazibal area on Srinagar-Pahalgam road in Anantnag
Representational Picture
Militants fired at a CRPF patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday leaving a civilian injured, police said.
Militants in a car fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in Lazibal area on Srinagar-Pahalgam road in Anantnag, but only ended up injuring a civilian, identified as Shafeeq Shabir, a police official said
Shabir has been admitted to hospital for treatment, while a manhunt has been started to trace the militants, the official said.
Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS
