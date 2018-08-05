Civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir security firing

national

Representational Picture

A civilian was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district when security personnel opened fire after noticing suspicious movement, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening when the personnel posted at a tunnel construction site in Sumbad Kholi area noticed movement around their camp.

"Despite warnings, there were no response which led to the personnel to open fire. Besides the victim, another person was injured," the police added.

