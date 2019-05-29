Civilian shot at in Baramulla
Feroz Ahmad sustained gunshot injuries during the incident at Bomai in Sopore on Tuesday night. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said
Srinagar: Suspected militants have shot at a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Wednesday. Feroz Ahmad sustained gunshot injuries during the incident at Bomai in Sopore on Tuesday night. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, an officer said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the officer added.
In another incident, one killed and eight Army personnel were injured in a blast during a training exercise along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. Officials had earlier stated that an Army personnel was killed in the blast that took place during handling of explosives but later said he was in a critical condition. The injured have been hospitalised. One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
