Civils aspirant commits suicide after denial of entry to exam centre in New Delhi

A 28-year-old student from Karnataka allegedly committed suicide in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar after he was denied entry at a Civil Services examination centre for being late, police said on Tuesday.

Information was received at the Rajender Nagar police station around 5.55 PM on Monday regarding the suicide by a man, a senior police officer said.

The police team found Varun Chandran, permanent resident of Hosherwatta, Kumta, in Karnataka, hanging from the ceiling fan at his ground floor accommodation in Rajender Nagar.

The body was shifted to RML Hospital and an expert crime team was called to the spot. A suicide note was found in the room near the body.

After the police conducted enquiries, it found that the deceased was a civil services aspirant and was a tenant at the address.

He had gone to appear for the civils preliminary examination 2018 at the Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya, Kaseruwalan, Paharganj, the officer said.

"The suicide note revealed that he had reached the examination centre after the closure of entry and was refused entry. According to suicide note, due to this situation, he committed suicide," the officer said.

The post mortem was conducted and dead body was handed over to his sister and brother-in-law. The Civil Services(pre) Examination 2018 was conducted at test centres across the country on Monday.

