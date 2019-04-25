CJI case: SC to probe lawyer's claims of conspiracy

national

A three-judge special bench said if fixers continue to work and manipulate the judiciary as claimed, neither this institution nor any of "us" will survive

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it will go to the root of the alleged conspiracy and sensational claims made by a lawyer that there is a larger conspiracy to frame Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the sexual harassment allegations against him.

A three-judge special bench said if fixers continue to work and manipulate the judiciary as claimed, neither this institution nor any of "us" will survive. The bench asked lawyer Utsav Singh Bains to file another affidavit after he claimed that he has some more "incriminating evidence". The matter will be heared today.

"We will inquire and go to the root of alleged claims of fixers at work and manipulating the judiciary. If they continue to work then none of us will survive... Fixing has no role to play in the system. We will inquire and take it to the logical end," it said.

