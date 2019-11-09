CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya is 'undisputed'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the said site in Ayodhya is "undisputed".

"Hindus consider Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram. They have religious sentiments. Hindus have faith and belief that Lord Ram was born under the dome. The faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born here is undisputed," Chief Justice Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the titles cannot be decided on faith and belief but on the claims. "Historical accounts indicate belief of Hindus that Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram," Chief Justice Gogoi said. He said that the evidence shows that 'Ram Chabutra' and 'Sita Rasoi' were worshipped by the Hindus before the British invaded.

"Evidence in the records show that Hindus were in the possession of the outer court of the disputed land," Chief Justice Gogoi said. He further said that credentials provided by the Archaeological Survey of India are beyond doubt and its findings can't be neglected.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi will shortly pronounce the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

A decade-long legal dispute was fought between right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Muslim Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. The dispute is expected to come to an end with the decision of the top court later today.

