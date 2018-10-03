CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Filling vacancies not full solution, we need right people

national

The Chief Justice's remarks are in reference to Attorney General K.K. Venugopal's oft-repeated suggestions to increase the retirement age of judges in the Supreme Court and high courts

CJI Ranjan Gogoi with President Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said in the coming months, he would be focusing on filling about 5,000 vacancies in the subordinate judiciary in a step to address backlog of over 2.6 crore cases. Justice Gogoi's remark came at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to felicitate him on his elevation as Chief Justice of India.

Underscoring filling of vacancies in subordinate courts, Justice Gogoi said: "We will try to do it in three-four months." He said mere filling of vacancies would not solve the problem. "It is a solution, but not the whole solution. The solution lies with right (choice of) people and will come only if the office maintains its dignity," he said.

The Chief Justice's remarks are in reference to Attorney General K.K. Venugopal's oft-repeated suggestions to increase te retirement age of judges in the Supreme Court and high courts. The AG has also advocated significantly increasing the salaries of judges.

The Chief Justice said: "You may increase the retirement age of the judges and also increase their salaries as much you want. But that would not solve the problem unless dignity of the institution is maintained." Responding to SCBA president Vikas Singh describing him as a "strict" man, the Chief Justice said: "I am what I am. I can't change."

On cases demanding urgent hearings, Chief Justice Gogoi said that he along with his colleagues are trying to evolve a system which can produce better results.

"I and my colleagues are working on a system which can provide better results. We are trying to reduce the time in the filing of cases and their listing (before the court). We are trying to introduce a system where cases don't get dropped. If we succeed, perhaps a large section of mentioning will go away altogether."

