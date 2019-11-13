CJI under RTI Act or not: Supreme Court verdict today

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on petitions challenging the Delhi High Court decision bringing the office of the chief justice of India (CJI) under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will pronounce the judgment at 2 pm. The bench had in April wrapped up the hearing, saying nobody wants a "system of opaqueness", but the judiciary cannot be destroyed in the name of transparency.

In a landmark verdict on January 10, 2010, the Delhi HC had held that the office of the CJI comes within the ambit of the RTI law, saying judicial independence was not a judge’s privilege, but a responsibility cast upon him.

