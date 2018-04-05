CL Aftermath: Great goal, fantastic, says Cristiano Ronaldo after bicycle kick

That's how Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo described his jaw-dropping bicycle kick strike in the Spanish giants' 3-0 win over Juventus in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg in Turin



Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scores off a bicycle kick against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning bicycle kick came as a surprise to the man himself after his memorable brace guided Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring within three minutes at the Allianz Stadium. While the second, in the 64th minute, was worthy of a video game to give Real a 2-0 lead before Paulo Dybala was sent off and Marcelo added a third.

"It was a great goal, fantastic. I didn't expect to score that goal, but let's speak about the game," said Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in 10 successive Champions League games, with his tally 14 goals this season and 119 in total. "I think the game was amazing. We scored three goals against Juve — a great team. We played nice and of course I'm happy. I helped the team. I scored two goals. A great night.

"Step by step," he warned of talk about a third straight Champions League title. "I think we should think about the second leg. Anything is possible in football, so let's think about that second leg and let's see what happens."

Ronaldo has thanked Juventus fans for their generous applause for his bicycle kick. "For me it was an unbelievable moment," said Ronaldo.

"I have to say thank you a lot - grazie - to all the Juventus supporters. What they did for me was amazing," Ronaldo told UEFA.com, having taken his goal tally against the Italian champions to nine in six games. "It (ovation by rival fans) had never happened to me in my career before." Juventus shares fell by nearly five percent as the Turin club's hopes of reaching the last four were severely compromised going into the second leg in Madrid on April 11.

38 No. of goals Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored across all competitions this season

10 No. of successive Champions League games the Portuguese forward has now scored in

Nine No. of goals the Real striker has scored against Juventus in six Champions League games

