CL: All eyes will be on Mo Salah and Naymar in tonight's clash

Tonight's blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield against PSG offers Liverpool's out-of-form star striker the ideal platform to prove that he's no one-season wonder

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah outshone Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the Champions League stage last season, but as Paris Saint-Germain's star duo head to Anfield today seeking to make amends, the Egyptian is struggling to match the heights of his debut campaign at Liverpool. Salah's failure to hit top form dates back to his last Champions League appearance four months ago. Back in May, Salah was on the crest of a wave as his 44-goal campaign had carried Liverpool to the Champions League final and ensured qualification for this season's competition.

Shoulder injury

However, he lasted just 30 minutes in Kiev after injuring his shoulder when wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and the Spanish giants went on to lift the trophy in a 3-1 win. That started a difficult few months for Salah as he was also robbed of being 100 percent fit for Egypt's first World Cup in 28 years. Without their talisman, the Pharaohs were beaten by Uruguay in their opening game and his goals against Russia and Saudi Arabia couldn't prevent Egypt returning home without a single point. Salah has also gone to war with the Egyptian federation over the use of his image and the decision to host their base camp in Chechnya.

Off-field issues

Egypt's star player was made to pose for photos with Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been accused of human rights abuses. That hangover has been felt on the field with Salah scoring just twice in Liverpool's opening five games of the campaign and missing chances he ruthlessly put away last season. So far Salah's slackness hasn't cost Jurgen Klopp's men who have five straight wins.

The 39 million euros Liverpool paid for Salah from Roma was brilliant business given the hyper inflation in the market just weeks later when PSG smashed the world transfer record by splurging 222 million euros on Neymar. A further 180 million was then splashed on Mbappe, who confirmed his status as world football's rising star by winning the World Cup for France.

However, it's Salah, who is on the shortlist for FIFA's Best Player award with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, after PSG failed to get beyond the last 16 of the Champions League last season. And a blockbuster clash on a Champions League night at fortress Anfield is the perfect stage for Salah to demonstrate to the world he is no one-season wonder.

