CL: Barcelona-Roma, Sevilla-Bayern Munich, Juventus-Real Madrid in quarters

The fourth tie would be an English clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, as shown in the draw conducted by the ambassador for the football tournament final



Representational Picture

FC Barcelona are set to face AS Roma, Sevilla to battle Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to meet Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, according to a draw held here on Friday. The fourth tie would be an English clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, as shown in the draw conducted by the ambassador for the football tournament final, former Ukrainian international Andriy Shevchenko, reports Efe.

The first legs are scheduled for April 3-4 and the second legs for April 10-11.

The draw for the semi-finals is scheduled for April 13.

The first legs of the semi-finals are scheduled for April 24-25 and the second legs for May 1-2.

The final is scheduled for May 26 at the Kiev Olympic stadium.

Matches of the Champions League quarter-finals:

Barcelona (Spain) - Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) - Bayern Munich (Germany)

Juventus (Italy) - Real Madrid (Spain)

Liverpool (England) - Manchester City (England).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever