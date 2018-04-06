CL: Barcelona were patchy in win over Roma, says coach Valverde

Coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona were well below their best despite beating Roma 4-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday



Ernesto Valverde

Coach Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona were well below their best despite beating Roma 4-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. Own goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas set Barca on their way, with Gerard Pique adding a third. Edin Dzeko scored late for Roma but they could not prevent Luis Suarez netting his first Champions League goal of the season.

"We did not that have continuity in the game," Valverde said. "We had some errors and there were times that we rushed into the attack, instead of having some control," Valverde said.

