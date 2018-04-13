CL: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes happy despite goalless draw

Bayern Munich progressed to the last four on Wednesday after prevailing 2-1 on aggregate following their first-leg victory in Spain last week



Jupp Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes expressed his delight at Bayern Munich's ability to keep their composure despite a frustrating 0-0 draw against 10-man Sevilla as they qualified for the Champions League semi-finals. Bayern progressed to the last four on Wednesday after prevailing 2-1 on aggregate following their first-leg victory in Spain last week. Heynckes was pleased his side ground out the result despite their inability to breach Sevilla's defence.

"You can't always play brilliantly and put the opponent to the wall, sometimes you have to just keep them scoreless," Heynckes said. Heynckes praised the discipline exhibited by his players. "We kept our discipline and we didn't pick up any yellow cards, even though four players were in danger of being suspended, which was important,"

he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever