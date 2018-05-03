CL: Bayern Munich goalkeeper 'sorry' for blunder

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich apologised yesterday after his costly mistake led to the Germans bowing out of the Champions League's semi-finals



Sven Ulreich. Pic/AFP

"Words can not describe how disappointed I am about exiting the Champions League. We really wanted to go to the final, we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened. I'm sorry" wrote Ulreich on his Instagram page.

