CL: Bayern Munich were too naive, says Thomas Mueller

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller

Thomas Mueller admits Bayern Munich's treble dreams received a rough reality check at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League. Bayern left themselves with everything to do in the second-leg in Madrid on Tuesday after losing their home semi-final 1-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have only rarely being tested by their domestic rivals this season. "We were too naive, we had several good chances and in the Bundesliga, we say 'thank you'," said Bayern's captain, who squandered several opportunities himself. "Perhaps the importance of the game played a role."

Nevertheless, Mueller is optimistic for the return leg. "We won there last season," said the Germany forward of the quarter-final away leg last year when Bayern led 2-1 after 90 minutes to force extra time, but then conceded three goals to Ronaldo to lose 4-2 to bow out. "Real are definitely vulnerable. We need a different killer's mentality."

