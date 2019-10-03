CL: Bayern's rout of Spurs sent 'big message' says four-goal Gnabry

After his four-goal haul, Serge Gnabry says Bayern Munich's 7-2 gala romp at Tottenham Hotspur has sent a "big message" to their Champions League rivals. Gnabry dazzled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday as Bayern handed Spurs the biggest home defeat for an English team in European competition. The ex-Arsenal winger netted his four goals in a fine second-half spell, while Poland's Robert Lewandowski scored twice.

Warning for rivals

"I think [the other teams] know we are not stopping. After going 3-1 or 4-2 up we could have stopped but we wanted more. It's a big message for everyone else," Gnabry, 24, said after his first Champions League goals on his 12th appearance in the competition. Germany legend and Sky pundit Lothar Matthaeus agreed that Bayern "set an example to their international competition as far as the Champions League title is concerned." Gnabry is no stranger to claiming goals in high-score wins after a hat-trick on his Germany debut three years ago in an 8-0 romp at minnows San Marino in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.



Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates on scoring against Tottenham in a UEFA Champions League tie in London on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

"Serge's attacking skills are sensational," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac. "With his speed, ball control... and he has a fantastic shot off either foot. What I ask of him is his defensive work and he made a huge jump with that here."

New-look Bayern

Gnabry is part of a new-look Bayern, boasting plenty of Gallic flair with France's Kingsley Coman on the opposite wing. Central defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, both World Cup winners with France, shut down the Spurs attack. Tottenham's early lead by Son Heung-min was wiped out 194 seconds later by Joshua Kimmich as Bayern led 2-1 at half-time after a superb Lewandowski finish. Gnabry broke down the left after the break, burst into the box and drilled into the corner. He struck again two minutes later. The hosts pulled back to 4-2 on the hour mark when Harry Kane converted a penalty. Gnabry sealed his hat-trick (83rd min). There was still time for Lewandowski to score another goal.

Tottenham's Vertongen ashamed

Jan Vertonghen said THE Tottenham's players felt "ashamed" after their humiliating 2-7 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Spurs conceded seven goals at home for the first time in any major competition. "It was a painful night for us," the Belgium defender said. "They punished us with every mistake we made. We let the fans and everyone at the club down with this result. Everyone is ashamed of this result," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates